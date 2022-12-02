TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34.88 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $224.32 million and $34.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00079725 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060483 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010239 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025128 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000271 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,206,232 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,596,673 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
