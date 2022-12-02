Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 492,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 46.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 98.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

