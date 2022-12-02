Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.
Terreno Realty Stock Performance
Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 492,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $86.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
