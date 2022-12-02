Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.