Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.49) to GBX 238 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

