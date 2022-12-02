Tezos Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $920.15 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,787,788 coins and its circulating supply is 918,354,125 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

