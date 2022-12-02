TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.31

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.31 and last traded at C$146.00, with a volume of 414661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.42.
TFI International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$132.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.53.
Insider Activity at TFI International
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.