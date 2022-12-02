TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.31

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$146.31 and last traded at C$146.00, with a volume of 414661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$132.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.53.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.12, for a total value of C$3,552,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,940,649.47.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

