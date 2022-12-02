The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $175.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

