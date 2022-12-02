The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Boeing by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Down 1.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

NYSE:BA opened at $175.78 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.