The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

NYSE:KO opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

