The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 8,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $94,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $398,483 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) by 166.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

