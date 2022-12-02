The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,631,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after acquiring an additional 499,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $38.45 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

