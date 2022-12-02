The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $32,586.75 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00.
Middleby Price Performance
NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.94. 404,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,568. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Middleby
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Middleby Company Profile
The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middleby (MIDD)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.