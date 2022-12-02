The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $32,586.75 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.94. 404,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,568. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Middleby by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Middleby by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,419,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

