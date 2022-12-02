The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director John G. Nackel Buys 20,000 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
The Pennant Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PNTG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 93,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $314.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.26. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $24.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.