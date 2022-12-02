The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director John G. Nackel Buys 20,000 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNTG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. 93,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $314.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.26. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in The Pennant Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

