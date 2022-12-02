The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,398 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 205.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

