The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCVPF remained flat at $9.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

