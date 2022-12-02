The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
SCVPF remained flat at $9.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. Siam Cement Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.
About Siam Cement Public
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.