The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 30,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.13. 253,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,562. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

