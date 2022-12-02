The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

