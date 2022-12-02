The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lessened by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 108,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

