The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 156,636 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 579.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.