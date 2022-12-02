Theleme Partners LLP Purchases 412,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 7.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $197,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,100,000 after purchasing an additional 481,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,556,851. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 404,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,090,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $322.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $352.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.58.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

