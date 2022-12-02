Theta Fuel Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $243.30 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00077435 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010337 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024801 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005394 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
