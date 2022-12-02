Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Threshold has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $183.68 million and $4.75 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,028.98 or 1.00005299 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010496 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01807136 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,392,584.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

