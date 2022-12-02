Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.51

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $34.74. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 32,419 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,897 shares of company stock worth $155,049. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.