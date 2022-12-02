Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.01

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 25430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Timken Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $32,050,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

