Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 2,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period.

