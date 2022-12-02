Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 573 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

NYSE:GPN opened at $103.53 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.70. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

