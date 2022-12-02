Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 969 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

