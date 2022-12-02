Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,123 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES opened at $28.72 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

