Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,812 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Block by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Block by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Block by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $195.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

