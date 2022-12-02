Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,919 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

