Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of MTB opened at $168.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average of $173.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

