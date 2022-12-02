Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

TT opened at $178.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

