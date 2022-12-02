Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE O opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

