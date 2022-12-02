Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,219 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock

KHC opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

