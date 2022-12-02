Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 558 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

