Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cormark raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TD traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$92.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,312. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.92. The company has a market cap of C$167.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

