Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Holdings Trimmed by Vazirani Asset Management LLC

Vazirani Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,174 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 5.1% of Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vazirani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,004. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

