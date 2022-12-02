TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPT Global Tech Trading Up 2.0 %

TPTW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,824. TPT Global Tech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

