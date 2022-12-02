TPXimpact Holdings plc (TPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Saturday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. TPXimpact has a 52 week low of GBX 25.20 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.46. The firm has a market cap of £50.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,070.00.

In other TPXimpact news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £999.75 ($1,196.02). In related news, insider Isabel Jane Kelly acquired 2,325 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £999.75 ($1,196.02). Also, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 57,000 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($23,866.49).

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

