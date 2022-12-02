Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 91,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 62,215 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Institutional Trading of Pinduoduo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 80,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 507,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.70. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

