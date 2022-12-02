Traders Buy Large Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.07 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $662.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

