TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $6.43. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 40,051 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 32,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,034,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475 over the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 72.7% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $324,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

