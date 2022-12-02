TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.