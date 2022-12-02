Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

