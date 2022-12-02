Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,110 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

