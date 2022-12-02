True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.96

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.07. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 133,694 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$549.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

