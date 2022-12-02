TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Shares Up 1.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.27% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

