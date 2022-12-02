TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Up 2.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 2,006 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

