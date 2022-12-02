Truist Financial Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $90.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after buying an additional 196,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 398,776 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

