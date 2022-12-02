Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $55.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Compass Point dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

